The year 2019 was not a good year for Huawei as the company fought against the US government’s decision to ban companies from doing business with Huawei. The decision had an adverse effect on Huawei who had to rush the development of their own OS for smartphones.

Now, Google has applied for a special permit that would allow it to work with Huawei. If successful, Google will be the second company to get permission to work with Huawei. Back in November of 2019, Microsoft was granted permission to sell licenses to Huawei. Last week, Google published a comprehensive document surrounding the Huawei ban and how it will affect Android users. Google also warned users not to sideload Google services on Huawei phones as those are not approved by Google and might contain malware.

While Google is keen to work with Huawei, there’s also a question of whether Huawei is interested in working with Google. The company has spent time and resources to develop its own OS which doesn’t require Google Play Services. Even without those, Huawei has managed to sell its phones around the world. Huawei has an alternative to Google’s own services so it’s hard to say if the company will be interested in working with Google again.

Source Inside Digital; Via Pocket Now