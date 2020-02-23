Last year Google announced the Smart Compose beta for Google Docs users. The feature allowed users to get predictions based on the previous sentences to compose high-quality content in Google Docs faster and more easily.

Now, Google has announced the general availability of the feature for G Suite users. The feature will be rolling out in phases to all the G Suite users and can be enabled by G Suite users. Here’s how you can get started with the feature.

Admins: There is no admin control for this feature.

There is no admin control for this feature. End users: This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled by going to Tools > Preferences and unchecking “Show Smart Compose Suggestions”. When enabled, you’ll automatically see Smart Compose suggestions. To accept a suggestion you like, press “tab” or press the right arrow key. Visit the Help Center to learn more about using Smart Compose in Google Docs.

Rollout pace