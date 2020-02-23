Last year Google announced the Smart Compose beta for Google Docs users. The feature allowed users to get predictions based on the previous sentences to compose high-quality content in Google Docs faster and more easily.
Now, Google has announced the general availability of the feature for G Suite users. The feature will be rolling out in phases to all the G Suite users and can be enabled by G Suite users. Here’s how you can get started with the feature.
- Admins: There is no admin control for this feature.
- End users: This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled by going to Tools > Preferences and unchecking “Show Smart Compose Suggestions”. When enabled, you’ll automatically see Smart Compose suggestions. To accept a suggestion you like, press “tab” or press the right arrow key. Visit the Help Center to learn more about using Smart Compose in Google Docs.
Rollout pace
- Rapid Release domains: Gradual rollout (up to 15 days for feature visibility) starting on February 18, 2020
- Scheduled Release domains: Extended rollout (potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility) starting on March 3, 2020
Availability
- Available to G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, and G Suite Enterprise customers
- Not available to G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits customers
- Not available to users with personal Google Accounts
If you’re new to the feature then Google has created a guide to Use Smart Compose in Google Docs. You can also check out Smart Compose for Gmail which was announced a couple of years back.
