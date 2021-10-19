Google has announced new advanced calling features for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in the U.S designed to deal better with spam callers and calling businesses.

A better way to call businesses

Starting today on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in the U.S. the Phone app now features Wait Times and Direct My Call, making calling businesses easier. Before you even place your call to a toll-free business number, you’ll see the current and projected Wait Times for the rest of the week. That can help you decide whether you have time to call now, or plan when to call later to avoid long waits. Wait Times are inferred from call length data that is not linked to user identifiers.