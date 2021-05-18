At their Google I/O developer conference, the company has announced that there are now 3 billion active Android devices, including 250 million active tablets running Android.

The number is up 500 million from May 2019 when Google last released numbers and the 2 billion devices announced in 2017.

Compared to other large operating system ecosystems, Microsoft recently announced 1.3 billion active Windows 10 devices, while in January Apple confirmed 1 billion active iPhones and 1.65 billion active Apple devices.

It is not clear if Google’s numbers include AOSP devices such as those found in China.

Despite the clear dominance of the Android operating system, we have still seen companies treat it as a secondary platform, with Clubhouse most recently taking a year to release their Android app after releasing their iPhone app last year.

