According to sources close to 9to5google, Google is currently working on a low-cost variant of the original Pixel Buds called Pixel Buds A. Sources also suggest that the company is readying the product for release this year.

In terms of design, the upcoming Pixel Buds A will be very similar to the original Pixel Buds, but the former will be available in White like the Apple AirPods and unlike the original Pixel Buds, which comes with a black accent. The affordable Pixel Buds will also be available in Green. Additionally, the Pixel Buds A will offer touch controls on both buds so that users can control media and get access to Google Assistant just by doing a few taps.

The price of the affordable Pixel Buds is not known, but it’ll be an affordable alternative to the original Pixel Buds, just like how Pixel 4a is to Pixel 4. The second-generation Pixel Buds is priced at $179, so we can say that Buds A will be cheaper than this.

It’s not exactly clear as to when Google will launch Buds A, but various news outlets are predicting that the affordable Pixel Buds could launch alongside the rumored Pixel 5a.

How many of you’re excited about Google’s new pair of truly wireless earbuds? Let us know down in the comments.