Good news: European Union may force Apple to have USB-C port in iPhone

Right now, most smartphones ship with USB-C port, some come with micro-USB port, while the iPhones ship with Apple’s Lightning port. Over the past few years, the European Union has been discussing about the rules to standardize chargers for mobile phones and other similar devices which will benefit consumers and limit e-waste. The European Union took feedback from the public and technology companies over the past few years and it is expected to release a draft act related to this issue later this year.

As we all know, Apple wants to make money on accessories and the lightning port available in the iPhones is the key to that. In order to make an accessory that works with the lightning port on an iPhone, every accessory maker should pay and get a license from Apple. That is the main reason Apple doesn’t want USB-C (an open standard) port on the iPhone. Apple even filed official feedback to the EU opposing the idea of having a common charging port in all smartphones, you can read it below.

Apple stands for innovation. Regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers. More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers. We want to ensure that any new legislation will not result in the shipment of any unnecessary cables or external adaptors with every device or render obsolete the devices and accessories used by many millions of Europeans and hundreds of millions of Apple customers worldwide. This would result in an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconvenience users. To be forced to disrupt this huge market of customers will have consequences far beyond the stated aims of the Commission.

There is a high chance that the European Union will pass a law that will force all device OEMs to use USB-C standard ports in their devices. If the law is passed, Apple will be forced to use USB-C port in the iPhones. Also, you can’t make different iPhones for the EU region alone. So, Apple will be forced to switch to USB-C port worldwide in iPhones. If this happens, I think it would be great for consumers. Consumers don’t have to buy and carry around different wires to charge their various devices. Also, hotels and other establishments can have USB-C charging cable for everyone to use.

