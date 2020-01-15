GitHub first announced their official GitHub mobile app for iOS a couple of months ago. Now, the company has just launched GitHub for mobile in beta for Android users.

With GitHub for mobile, you can review code, merge changes and share feedback from anywhere. Since GitHub for mobile is built as a native app, it can automatically adapt to different screen sizes, even in dark mode based on your system preferences. GitHub for mobile is available now in beta for iOS and it will be coming soon for Android.

There’s a lot you can do on GitHub, with your team, to build software that goes beyond coding. With GitHub for mobile, users can manage and triage incoming notifications, collaborate on issues and pull requests, and never miss a direct mention, wherever they are. GitHub for mobile gives developers more flexibility for developers to work anywhere. -Yasmeen Ahmed, The Outcast Agency

In addition to GitHub for mobile, GitHub previously made several announcements, including the general availability of GitHub Actions and Packages, redesigned the notifications experience, new ways to navigate your code on GitHub, a new search experience, two options for distributing work across the team: round robin and load balance, scheduled reminders and more. You can learn more about the aforementioned features here.

Sign up here to join the Android waitlist to test the Android app today.

Source: GitHub