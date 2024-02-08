Getimg AI Review: Powerful, But Is It Worth It?

Looking for an in-depth Getimg AI review?

In this guide, I’ll walk you through what Getimg is, how it works, its key features, pricing, and more. In short, I’ll help you determine if it’s the right art generator for you.

What is Getimg AI?

Getimg AI is an easy-to-use AI art generator that uses Stable Diffusion technology to create images from text prompts. It packs a range of advanced editing features, including inpainting, outpainting, and robust text-to-image controls, making it accessible even for beginners.

The platform provides a smooth onboarding process with handy tips and presets. That’s why it’s great for artists and designers looking to generate creative visuals and concepts right away.

Using this tool, you can create custom AI models trained on specific concepts, like faces, objects, or scenes. Also, every model is hosted on getimg.ai and available to use in seconds.

Features

Now let’s shed more light on what the platform has to offer:

Text-to-image Generator

The main feature of Getimg.ai is its text-to-image generator, allowing you to create images from text descriptions. It supports over 60 AI models and lets you choose styles like photorealism or cartoons.

This feature is easy to use; you write a detailed prompt, adjust the settings, and the AI generates up to 10 images at once. These images are useful for art, design, and inspiration.

That said, you can also customize resolution, sampler, and more to tailor your images. The output you get greatly depends on the prompt you write. It’s always a good idea to be descriptive about the type of art you want to create when entering a prompt.

Image-to-image Generator

Another key feature of Getimg.ai is its image-to-image generator, which lets you create modified images from original ones. Again, you can choose between a variety of styles to get the right output for your preferences.

This feature lets you fine-tune the similarity of the new image to the original by adjusting settings like the strength parameter. It’s also easy to use, as you just have to upload an image and write a prompt, and the AI does the rest.

Note that this feature is free for up to 100 images per month. But if you need to create more AI images, you can always switch to the paid plan.

Impainting

Getimg.ai’s inpainting feature is a powerful one – it lets you edit images using only text. Using this tool, you can erase unwanted parts or fill in missing ones.

Say you want to remove a background object from your photo. Simply upload it to Getimg.ai and enter a text that prompts the tool to remove that object – that’s it – the AI will take care of the rest.

Similarly, it also lets you refine old photos and make them brighter and colorful. In simple words, Getimg.ai’s inpainting feature helps you make your images look just right, just by using text.

Model Selection

Another decent feature of Getimg.ai is model selection. It lets you choose from a variety of AI models for image generation.

In the world of AI models, we’re now in the SDXL era, with SDXL being the latest base model released by Runway ML. It surpasses its predecessors in generating higher quality and more detailed images, with subtle nuances in prompts.

While older models like Stable Diffusion v1.5 still exist, attention is shifting towards SDXL due to its superior performance. Getimg.ai swiftly incorporates these latest models to ensure you have access to cutting-edge technology.

That said, the platform offers a balanced selection of realism, semi-realism, and anime-style models, including both popular and legacy options like Arcane Diffusion and Ghibli Diffusion.

Blend Images

Image blending is another key feature of Getimg.ai that lets you blend uploaded images seamlessly into a background. This process creates entirely new images, not just simple overlays, and you can adjust the strength of the blending effect.

For example, if you upload two images, Getimg.ai lets you remove the background from one image and blend it into another image as the foreground.

The blending process is well-executed and lets you adjust the strength to maintain the identity of both foreground and background elements.

Dreambooth

Dreambooth in Getimg.ai lets you make your own AI models using uploaded images. With just 10 reference images, you can train the AI to create images that match your ideas perfectly.

Unlike image-to-image methods, Dreambooth trains the AI with input images to make personalized models instead of just generating images from existing ones.

It’s a great tool for crafting custom avatars and product shots, visualizing concepts, or even creating coloring pages. This feature gives you the power to bring your creative visions to reality with ease.

How to Use Getimg AI

To use Getimg.ai, visit its website and click Start creating for free.

Create an account or log in to access the text-to-image interface. Enter a prompt in the input bar, select a style, pick a resolution, and click Generate images to create your AI art.

For instance, have a look at the results I got by typing in the prompt: a dog in a garden:

Since it generated 4 images, 4 credits were deducted from my total monthly credits, leaving me with 96 remaining credits for this month.

To access other features of Getimg.ai, select Tools from the navigation bar and choose the tool you want to use.

Pricing

Getimg.ai offers different plans to fit all user needs. Upon sign-up, you get 100 free images or credits.

Plans start at $12 per month for 3000 images and increase in increments up to $49 per month for 24,000 images. Each generation costs 1 credit, with the default setting allowing 4 generations at once.

The higher-tier plans are suitable for enterprise-level usage. They’re a fit for power users who need extensive image-generation capabilities.

Though features like Hi-Res Generations, Faster Generations, DreamBooth, and Priority Support are reserved for paid plans, the core functionality remains available in the free plan. You can select a plan based on your usage frequency and additional feature requirements.

Here’s an overview of Hi-Res and Faster Generations features:

Hi-Res is short for high resolution. It’s an important aspect of image generation as it significantly improves image quality by upscaling them and making them more detailed.

is short for high resolution. It’s an important aspect of image generation as it significantly improves image quality by upscaling them and making them more detailed. The Faster Generations feature lets you generate multiple images simultaneously, which is great for testing prompts quickly. Though generations still take a few seconds, the ability to generate more images at once makes everything faster.

Getimg AI Review – Verdict

With Getimg.ai, you get a range of powerful features for image generation and editing. From blending images seamlessly to creating custom AI models with Dreambooth, it suits various artistic needs.

Plus, the tool offers flexible plans to provide options for different usage levels. Though some features are limited to paid plans, you can create up to 100 AI images per month with its free plan.

If you’re on the hunt for an advanced AI image generator with features like text-to-image and image-to-image, Getimg AI is worth considering!