We expect the first Windows 10X devices to hit the market only towards the end of the year, but if you want a taste of the operating system right now WallpaperHub managed to get their hands on the wallpaper used in the teasers for the new OS.

Windows 10X promises to be user-friendly, effective and simple and remove much of the complexity of using Windows on your PC.

Grab the wallpaper from the WallpaperHub here, and read more about Windows 10X here.