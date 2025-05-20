Gemini in Gmail Now Handles Google Calendar Tasks on Android and iOS

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Starting May 19, 2025, Google is rolling out Gemini’s Google Calendar controls to Gmail on Android and iOS. Users can now ask Gemini to create, edit, or delete calendar events directly from the mobile app. The same features recently launched on the web now work on mobile too.

Tapping the pencil icon on a created event lets users tweak details easily. Clicking on the event opens it in the Calendar app. After this update, Gemini will also be able to answer questions about your daily schedule.

To use this, users need smart features and personalization turned on in their Google account. Admins can enable it by default in the Admin console. Mobile access appears through the “Ask Gemini” button in the top right of Gmail’s app interface.

This update supports 28 languages and is rolling out gradually over 15 days to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

The feature is available to users on Google Workspace plans, including Business Starter, Standard, Plus, Enterprise tiers, Google One AI Premium, and Education plans with Gemini add-ons. Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on customers also retain access, though Google stopped selling those tiers in January 2025.