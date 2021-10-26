GeForce Now is finally available on Microsoft’s Edge browser, bringing a library of over 1000 PC games to Xbox consoles.

Thanks to September’s Xbox Update, which brought Microsoft’s Edge browser to Xbox consoles, and a new beta build of GeForce Now from Nvidia, Xbox users will now be able to play an extensive list of Steam and PC games via cloud streaming, so long as they own them already.

Interestingly, since the Edge browser on Xbox consoles features mouse and keyboard support, you’ll even be able to stream and play PC games that aren’t all too compatible with controllers such as the upcoming Age of Empires 4, which releases later this month.

Curiously, while there are a staggering amount of games available via GeForce Now, it appears that not all of GeForce Now’s extensive catalogue is available via the Xbox’s Edge browser, as Tom Warren has discovered that Death Stranding won’t even appear in search results. Nvidia has yet to confirm why this is, but it’s likely due to Sony and publishing agreements about where the game can actually be played.

If you’ve not heard of it before, GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud gaming subscription service, where for £7.50 a month you’re able to stream PC games you own via the cloud and a datacentre loaded with powerful hardware.

It’s important to note that GeForce Now is available as a beta on Microsoft Edge, so there might be a few hiccups here and there with the game streaming service.