Samsung is gearing up for the official launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable phones, said to be launched next month. But before we can actually learn about Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones, details about Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have surfaced for the first time. The details have given us significant insight into what’s in those devices and some information on Samsung’s sales target for these upcoming devices.

ETNews has reported the first details of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices. According to the publisher, The Z Fold 5 will have a triple rear camera setup, with 50MP ISOCELL GN3 as the primary camera. It will also use a 12MP selfie front camera. However, the company may either upgrade the under-display selfie camera or completely remove it. The camera details of the Z Flip are not available at the moment.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 both will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, whereas the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. And that’s all details the news outlet has published about their specifications.

Aside from the specifications, the publisher has revealed that Samsung is planning to sell over 10 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in the second half of 2023 alone. Of these 10 million total units, eight million units will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the Z Fold 5 will sales target is only 2 million units. The combined sales target of Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 is 15 million units.

Samsung is expected to host an event in August to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. As per various rumors, the official launch will take place on August 10. Samsung will announce the official launch date in the coming days, hopefully before the end of July.

Let us know in the comments if you are excited about Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones.

via 9to5google