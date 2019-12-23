Samsung is going to showcase the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 later in the month of January in India next year. These new smartphones will be more affordable than the original Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones that were released earlier this year.

But before bringing them to India, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020, according to a Korean Herald report.

…the Korean tech titan is projected to introduce a new lineup of midrange Galaxy phones bound for emerging markets at CES 2020, according to industry sources. The relatively affordable Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite models, with lower-end specs to square off against Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone 11, are likely to be presented at CES 2020. The Lite lineup is expected to be launched initially in India in January.

However, there are no official words on the official release date of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, meaning we’ll have to wait till CES to find out whether or not Samsung unveils affordable Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G770F) rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the following camera specs: 48MP (Main) + 5MP (Depth) +12MP (Wide angle) & 32MP (Selfie).

We have earlier heard it will be available in black, white, and blue. Other rumored specs include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 4500 mah with 45W fast charging support, running Android 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is rumored to be powered by last year’s Exynos 980 processor. The smartphone is also expected to pack Full HD+ screen, under-screen fingerprint reader, punch-hole camera and of course stylus, and a headphone jack.

via 9to5google