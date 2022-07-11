Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the upcoming flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant. Of course, Samsung will use a flagship processor in the phone, but this time, the company will entirely rely on Qualcomm.

Sources close to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Qualcomm would be the sole supplier for the upcoming Galaxy S23. In contrast, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was used in 70 percent of S22 units shipped. The remaining 30 percent of S22 units used Exynos 2200 chipset.

The next-generation flagship Snapdragon chipset (SM8550) will use TSMC’s 4nm process node and was found to be better than Samsung’s, especially when it comes to computing power and power efficiency. Exynos 2300, based on Samsung 4nm process node, can’t compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550) in any aspect, according to Kuo.

It is obviously good news for everyone looking to buy the next-generation Galaxy S23. In particular, people in Europe and India will be happy, as those are regions where Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S phones do not launch. Users in the USA, as usual, will be able to buy S23 devices that are powered by Snapdragon and not Exynos.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung could use the next flagship Snapdragon chipset in all its premium phones next year. If that happens, then Qualcomm’s market share will increase despite the economic recession. As noted by Kuo, this is because an economic recession doesn’t have much impact on the sales of high-end products.

However, Samsung won’t rely on Snapdragon or Exynos forever for its high-end phones. According to reports, the South Korean tech firm created a team of 1000 engineers to develop a custom high-end chipset for flagship Galaxy phones. The project may come to life in 2025.

