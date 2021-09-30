In what appears to be an attempt to make the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone as good as the Note when it comes to note-taking, Samsung is reportedly adding a couple of signature features of Note, including bundling of the S Pen, a dedicated pen slot, to the ‘Ultra’ model of S22. All these similarities between the Note and Galaxy S22 Ultra might have influenced Samsung to discuss a new naming scheme for the S22 series, according to which, the most premium S22 model would simply be called Note22 Ultra.

Now, according to the famous tipster Ice universe, the new naming scheme hasn’t gone beyond the discussion stage, as a result of which Samsung is sticking to the old naming scheme. What this effectively means is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra, not Note22 Ultra, will be the official name for the most premium model of the S22 series. This also rejects the possibility of Samsung selecting S22 Pro as the official name for the S22+. Sources close to the tipster have confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will consist of S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

However, we don’t exactly know what made Samsung drop the new naming scheme.

The fact that Samsung has decided to stick to its old naming scheme doesn’t rule out the possibility of the company promoting the S22 Ultra as a replacement for the Note. We will find the answer at the official launch event.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W that’s used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

