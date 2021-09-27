Rumors of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra replacing the Note series have been doing the rounds for the last couple of weeks. Adding more fuel to the rumors, tipster Chunvn8888 has claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may officially be called Galaxy Note22 Ultra, thanks to the company’s new naming scheme.

According to sources, Samsung is considering a new naming scheme for the upcoming S22 series. With the new scheme in place, the Galaxy S22+ becomes S22 Pro, and the S22 Ultra becomes Note22 Ultra. While Samsung is undecided on the new naming scheme as it’s still in the discussion stage, tipster Chunvn8888 expects the company to adopt the new naming system.

Previous rumors suggest that S22 Ultra will have support for S Pen and will have a dedicated pen slot too. Moreover, the S Pen will be bundled with the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. In other words, the S22 Ultra will be a lot like the Note series, and some experts are of the view that the purpose behind the move is to get rid of the two-phone strategy and concentrate more on foldable devices. So, even if Samsung sticks to the old naming scheme, the company is likely to promote the S22 Ultra as a replacement for the Note series. Meanwhile, you can know more about the rumored specs of the Galaxy S22 below.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W that’s used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

You can track all the latest news related to the Galaxy S22 series here.