Last month, we reported Samsung Galaxy S21 will enter mass production in September. We’re now heading towards the end of September, and it looks like the company is in the final stages of production as the Galaxy S21 FE support page goes live on the Samsung Germany website.

The support page doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone, but we do get the model number that the S21 FE will bear. What the support page really means is that the Galaxy Galaxy S21 FE is close to the official launch. Unfortunately, we don’t have clarity on the exact release date.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started testing Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta update with Galaxy S21 handsets. The Galaxy maker will also bring more handsets under the One UI 4.0 beta program by the end of this year.

Since a stable One UI 4.0 update is likely to release after the launch of S21 FE, it’s safe to assume the toned-down variant of the S21 will offer OneUI 3.1.1 out of the box. But we’re willing to bet that the S21 FE will be one of the first Galaxy phones to receive the new One UI update.

GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

The handset will support two chargers, the EP-TA800(25W) and EP-TA845 (45W) which will charge a 45,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, users will have to decide at purchase time, as the box is expected to include neither.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be available in Black, White, Purple, and Green.