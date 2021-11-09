Samsung is currently busy readying two premium quality smartphones for a release in early 2022. Both Galaxy S21 FE and S22 are slated to release in January and February respectively. And while we haven’t heard anything about their release dates from the horse’s mouth, we’re seeing some pieces of evidence that make us believe that the official launch may happen very soon.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which bears model number SM-G990E/DS, has recently passed through the NBTC certification site, hinting that the launch could be imminent. Now, it’s increasingly likely that Samsung will announce the toned-down variant of the S21 on January 4 or at CES 2022, which is all set to take place from January 5-8.

However, the certification site gives us no new details about the smartphone, but thanks to previous leaks, we already know some key pieces of the information, including RAM, chipset, cameras. You can read about the rumored specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE below.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

How many of you’re planning to buy the Galaxy S21 FE? Let’s know down in the comments.