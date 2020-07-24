As we approach the official launch of Galaxy Note20 and, therefore, we’re getting to know new exciting details about the upcoming flagship Galaxy almost every other day. Today, we also have something to share about Samsung Galaxy Note20. To be more specific, we recently got to know a new color option for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which will be the most premium model in the Note20 lineup, courtesy of famous teenage tipster Ishan Agarwal.

According to the tipster, the most premium model that’s the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be available in the Mystic White color option. He has also given us renders of the Note20 Ultra in Mystic White, giving us a closer look at the smartphone(via 91mobiles). Besides Mystic white, the Note20 Ultra will also be available in three more color options — Green, Black, and Bronze. However, it’s still not clear whether the smartphone will be available in more color options.

Samsung Galaxy Note20, on the other hand, will be available in three different color options — Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy Note20 has a flat, lower-resolution 60 Hz screen, unprotected by Gorilla Glass 7 like the Note 20 Ultra, has a metal frame but a plastic back, has an S-Pen with higher latency (26 ms vs 9ms) than the Note 20 Ultra, has no expandable storage and is available in both 5G and just LTE.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series model Note 20 Ultra 5G Note 20 (5G) operating system Android 10 with Samsung One UI CPU Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU Display 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7 6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz resolution WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi Storage 12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Main camera Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom Front camera 10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus) Video Up to 8K recording (main camera) Cellular 2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready links Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX safety Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68 S-Pen Latency 9 ms Latency 26 ms battery pack 4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging 4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Note20 series alongside Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5.