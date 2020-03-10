Galaxy Buds+ are now available in pink

Samsung just added two further colour variants for its Galaxy Buds+, including the special edition Jennie Red version, and a new pink version.

Priced at $150, these latest options are an addition to the existing range of black, blue and white buds.

Samsung’s upgraded Galaxy Buds + feature 3 microphones and 2 speakers for significantly improved audio quality, particularly on phone conversations- a major weakness of last year’s Galaxy Buds. Their main selling feature is, however, their class-beating battery life, with Buds+ offering an unmatched 22 hours of listening (11 hours from the Buds and 11 hours from the case).

Unlike last year’s Buds, Samsung also has a full Galaxy Gears app for iPhone, allowing iPhone users, for example, to adjust the dynamic range and other settings of the headset. The major weakness of the Buds+ is that they still don’t offer active noise cancellation, but at $100 cheaper than Apple’s Airpod Pros, we think this can be forgiven.

The pink and red variants are currently only available on the Korean market, but that doesn’t exclude the possibility of more widespread availability in the future.

Source: Samsung Korea ; via: Pocketnow