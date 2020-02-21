Samsung is selling a Blackpink branded Jenny Red Samsung Galaxy S20+ phone and Galaxy Buds+ bundle

Samsung is teaming up with incredibly popular KPop band Blackpink for a specially branded bundle of Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone and Galaxy Buds+ earbuds exclusively for the Korean Telecom network.

Branded the Jenny Red collection, after Blackpink’s Jenny, it features an Aura Red S20+ and Red Buds+.

The red colour appears to be exclusive to Korea at present, but it may become more widely available eventually.

Samsung is also promoting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with BTS, another globally popular KPop band.

Via SamMobile