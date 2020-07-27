The full spec sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked by German site Winfuture.

It confirms that there will be two variants of the smartwatch – 41 and 45mm. The 45mm variant will be available in Black, Gray and the 41mm in Bronze only.

Both smartwatches will feature Gorilla Glass DX, will have 1GB of RAM, 8 B of storage, feature GPS, WLAN and Bluetooth, and in some versions LTE. They will be water-resistant up to 50m and IP68 / MIL-STD 810G rate.

The 41mm model will have a 287mAh battery , while 45mm has a 340mAh battery with Qi wireless charging, and up to 56hr run time.

This long run time will allow for features such as sleep tracking, including REM phase tracking. The smartwatch will also include ECG, detect stress levels, steps and support 39 different sport modes.

Pricing and availability info has not been leaked yet, but we should know a lot more next week when Samsung announced the smartwatch at their Unpacked event.