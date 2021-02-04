Latest Fujitsu laptops now include Dirac audio technology for an immersive sound experience

Based in Sweden, Dirac optimizes digital audio, perfecting sound for better listening in any environment. Rolls Royce, Volvo, Polestar, BMW, BYD, Harman, Datasat, NAD, ASUS, OPPO and Klipsch are already using Dirac’s audio technology in their products. This week, Dirac said that Fujitsu’s LIFEBOOK U9311 and U9311X business laptops will include Dirac audio technology.

Dirac’s patented impulse and frequency response correction digitally upgrades the sound performance of laptop speakers, and creates an expanded, natural soundscape from small speakers placed adjacent to each other. Taken together, Dirac’s sound technologies enable a richer sound experience from laptops – all without any expensive hardware upgrades.

These laptops will offer following audio modes for specific use cases like teleconferencing, music and movies.

Voice Mode is programmed for enhanced voice intelligibility and crisper, clearer spoken audio to facilitate effortless listening in online calls and video conferences.

Music Mode delivers clearer, more balanced sound with tighter bass and richer detail so users can enjoy music content as artists intended it to be heard.

Movie Mode is optimized to deliver an immersive experience with expanded soundscape, crisp dialogue and powerful bass that places you right in the center of the action.

There is also a Custom Mode, which allows the users to adjust the laptop’s sound to their own preferences.

Source: Dirac