French TV deletes episode featuring woman who lost €830,000 in Brad Pitt scam

A French woman has reportedly fallen victim to the famous “Brad Pitt” scam, costing her a crazy €830,000.

The woman, named Anne, revealed her tell-all experience on the TF1 channel’s “Seven to Eight” program.

Over the past two years, the scammer used fake social media and WhatsApp accounts along with AI-generated images to manipulate her into a romantic relationship that started when she received a social media message from someone claiming to be Pitt’s mother.

Then, in the end, she divorced her husband and sent large sums under the pretense that Pitt needed money for kidney cancer medical treatment. Anne only realized that she had been scammed after news of Pitt’s real-life relationship with Ines de Ramon broke out, and the fact that the “Brad Pitt” is never up for a call, a classic scam indicator.

Since the news went viral, Anne has been hospitalized for severe depression for online mockery & cyberbullying she received. The French TV station also removed the episode altogether from its website and TV programs.

The famous Brad Pitt scam isn’t a new thing, though. Last year, Spanish authorities arrested five for scamming two women out of €325,000 by posing as the Fight Club star online.

The suspects contacted the women through a fan page, which led them to believe they were in romantic relationships with the actor. The scammers then manipulated the victims into investing in non-existent projects, after building psychological profiles based on the women’s social media and identifying them as vulnerable.

One victim, from Andalusia, lost €175,000, while the other, from the Basque Country, lost €150,000.