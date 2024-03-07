Freed AI Review: Is It the Best AI Medical Scribe in 2024?

This Freed AI review will give you an overview of this AI medical scribe and cover my personal experiences with it. I’ll dive into its core features and even provide a step-by-step guide on how to use the app.

What Is Freed AI?

Freed AI is a tool that documents patient-doctor interactions. It’s an AI-based medical scribe, and its purpose is to eliminate or decrease administrative work.

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive user feedback, Freed delivers on its promise to shorten the time clinicians spend filling out patient charts.

Features

I took user feedback into account while writing my Freed AI review. Still, for the review to be complete, I had to test it and see how well it worked first-hand.

Below, you’ll find the AI medical scribe’s most prominent features and my experience using them.

Ease of Use

One of the most notable things about Freed AI is that it’s remarkably easy to use. It has a clean interface from where you can record patient visits.

To start using it, all you have to do is start a new visit by clicking the Capture Conversation button.

I also like that Freed offers a PDF guide on introducing the AI app to patients, as the user adoption of AI in healthcare is still a work in progress.

Speed

Another vital aspect of this AI scribe tool is the speed at which it processes patient visits. The estimated processing time is up to two hours. However, the few times I used it, it delivered the results in less than two minutes.

Transcription and Information Structuring

Like Otter AI and similar transcription apps, it transcribes patients’ visits, recording the conversation between a patient and a doctor.

Based on several conversations I captured with the AI tool, I was impressed with how accurate the transcripts are.

What left an even stronger impression on me was how well the data was structured. Unlike DeepScribe, which often arbitrarily separates conversations and data, Freed AI logically arranges it.

While I could access the full transcript of the test visit, it collected the most important information. It grouped it into a SOAP note and provided a summary of the visit.

Another great thing about Freed is that it lets clinicians edit the gathered information. They can do that by editing the text or by adding voice notes. The tool will then update the notes.

Furthermore, it can learn a clinician’s style and adjust patient notes accordingly. So, the more you use the tool, the less editing on your end. However, like with Scribeberry, the notes can get a bit repetitive.

Most importantly, Freed is also HIPAA compliant, ensuring patients’ information is private and safe.

Now, let’s jump to the how-to guide of this Freed AI review, so you can quickly start using this tool.

How To Use Freed AI?

Here’s how to get started with this scribe:

Go to Freed AI’s website and click the Get Started button.

On the signup page, enter your email address and password.

You’ll be taken to your user dashboard. Click Start Visit, then Capture Conversation.

The tool will record a conversation, and generate notes in a couple of minutes. If you want, you can edit the notes, copy them with a click of a button, and paste them into your EHR system.

Pricing

Freed AI lets you try the AI medical scribe for free. You can record up to 10 medical visits without any charges.

If you want to record an unlimited number of visits, you’ll need to subscribe to one of the two pricing plans – Freed and Group.

The Freed plan costs $99/month. The pricing for the Group plan, which unlocks organization-wide BAA and license management, is available upon request.

Freed AI Review – Verdict

So, here are my final thoughts about this AI medical scribe.

The tool is highly accurate in generating SOAP and after-visit summary notes. Plus, it’s easy to use, so it can indeed free up clinicians’ time, allowing them to focus their attention on their patients. Still, you can’t completely rely on it. You’ll have to proofread and edit your notes, as repetitions and mistakes may sneak in.

Hopefully, this Freed AI review will help you make up your mind about this service.