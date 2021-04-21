After an agonising wait, while the update was in the Xbox Insiders program, online multiplayer in free-to-play games has been made free today.

Announced in an Xbox Wire news post by the Xbox Live Gold Team, Xbox players will now be able to access multiplayer for no change in over 50 free-to-play titles that support online multiplayer.

This is undoubtedly a great change in making free-to-play games more accessible by removing the barrier to entry for this catalogue of titles, giving Xbox gamers a new library of games to play if they didn’t already have Xbox Live Gold.

The full list of games that are now available to play for free is as follows: