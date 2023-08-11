Free to play Assassin’s Creed + Buy 1, Get 2 free offer only this weekend

Free to play Assassin’s Creed video games are coming up this weekend on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X from August 10 to August 14, giving you approximately 5 days to play to play 5 games from this beloved franchise. We know this is a lot, but if you’re a veteran gamer, then you can do it.

According to Ubisoft, you’ll be able to download and play for free 5 games from the franchise, including:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

The Assassin’s Creed series spans centuries – and this weekend, you’ll be able to dive into four of those centuries across five adventures for free. From August 10 through August 14, players can download and play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations (available in The Ezio Collection on consoles) and explore the Viking Age, the Golden Age of Piracy, and the Renaissance.

And if you decide that a weekend is not enough to try the free to play Assassin’s Creed games, Ubisoft is coming with an offer you simply can’t refuse: the whole franchise will be on sale for up to 85% off during the free period, and all the progress that you make on the free weekend will carry over to your newly-purchased games. Sounds like a solid deal, isn’t it?

You should also know that you can try the free to play Assassin’s Creed games on PC, as well, but you’ll be limited at playing Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

According to Ubisoft, the games will be playable for free on both platforms from August 10 at 9:00AM PT/6:00PM CEST until August 14th at 5:00AM PT/2:00PM CEST.

Buy 1, Get 2 free

Spotted by Sean Carey from trueachievements.com, it seems that Ubisoft is holding a Buy 1, Get 2 offer on Assassin’s Creed, this weekend, as part of its free to play weekend.

This means that you’ll be able to get 2 free Assassin’s Creed games when purchasing a single one. In total, you’ll get 3 games.

You’ll be able to choose the games from a list of selected Assassin’s Creed games but be quick, as this offer only lasts this weekend.

That’s a lot of free games for one weekend only, but at least we’ve got your weekend covered. Happy gaming!