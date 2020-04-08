The extremely simplified Street Racing shenanigans of Forza Street are no longer tied to Windows 10 as Microsoft is bringing the title over to mobile platforms.

Announced last night alongside a bevy of new Xbox Game Pass titles, Forza Street is currently available to pre-register on both mobile platforms.

Forza Street will go live on May 5th and those that play will be given a free in-game Founders Pack that grants you the 2017 Ford GT and some bonus virtual credits and gold.

We reviewed the original game back when it launched saying, “Forza Street stains a pedigree series with an awful spin-off title.”

Here’s a quote from our review:

“Forza Street is a poor showing for racing games, even for mobile racing games, which Forza Street is aimed at being. Whilst the models and level design are a well-made high point, they are the only such high point within the game as the rest is a sea of microtransactions, simplistic quick time event gameplay and shoddy camera work which ruins the entire experience. Forza Street is best avoided unless you’re really craving some late night breaking and accelerating around three corners.”