If you liked the built-in Surface game in Edge (at Edge://surf) your productivity may just be about to take another massive tumble, as Microsoft has released a series of classic games which can be installed as Edge extensions for the browser.

The collection includes Word Search Puzzle, Tetris Game, Rubik’s Cube Game, Snakes by Bluemods, Microsoft Solitaire Collection with Search, Mario Kart 64 – N64 Simulator and Connect Four.

The games seem to be emulator versions of the originals and remain just as challenging and very nostalgic.

Check out the collection in the Microsoft Edge extension score here.