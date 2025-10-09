Fix: Some Laptop Keys Not Working (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing issues with laptop keys not working can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of an important task. Whether it’s a single key or a whole section of your keyboard that’s unresponsive, understanding the potential causes and implementing the right troubleshooting steps can often resolve the problem without needing professional help.

This guide will walk you through a series of easy-to-follow steps to diagnose and fix the issue of some laptop keys not working. We’ll cover everything from simple software glitches to potential hardware problems, ensuring you have the knowledge to get your keyboard back in working order.

What Can I Do When Some Laptop Keys Don’t Work?

1. Perform a Basic Restart

Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches that may be causing the keyboard issue.

Save all your work and close any open applications. Click the Windows icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Select “Restart” from the power options. After your laptop restarts, test the keys that were not working.

2. Clean the Affected Keys

Debris, dust, or crumbs can get lodged under the keys, preventing them from functioning correctly.

Power off your laptop and disconnect it from the power adapter. Use a can of compressed air to blow around and under the affected keys. If compressed air doesn’t work, gently pry off the keycaps using a keycap puller or a small, flat screwdriver. Be careful not to damage the key mechanism. Clean the area under the keycaps with a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol. Allow the area to dry completely before reattaching the keycaps.

Outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers can cause various keyboard malfunctions.

Press Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Keyboards” category. Right-click on your keyboard device and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. If updating doesn’t work, right-click on your keyboard device again and select “Uninstall device.” Restart your laptop. Windows will automatically reinstall the keyboard driver.

4. Check Keyboard Language Settings

Incorrect keyboard language settings can sometimes cause certain keys to produce unexpected characters or not work at all.

Click the Windows icon and select “Settings.” Go to “Time & Language” and then “Language.” Under “Preferred languages,” make sure the correct language is selected. Click on the language and select “Options.” Under “Keyboards,” ensure the correct keyboard layout is selected. If not, add the correct layout and remove the incorrect one.

5. Disable Filter Keys

Filter Keys is an accessibility feature that can sometimes interfere with keyboard functionality.

Click the Windows icon and select “Settings.” Go to “Ease of Access” and then “Keyboard.” Make sure the “Use Filter Keys” option is turned off.

6. Run the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows has a built-in troubleshooter that can identify and fix hardware-related issues.

Press Windows key + I to open Settings. Go to “Update & Security” and then “Troubleshoot.” Click “Additional troubleshooters.” Select “Keyboard” and run the troubleshooter. Follow the on-screen instructions to apply any recommended fixes.

7. Test with an External Keyboard

Connecting an external keyboard can help determine whether the problem lies with the laptop’s keyboard or a more general system issue.

Connect an external keyboard to your laptop via USB. Test the keys that were not working on the external keyboard. If the external keyboard works correctly, the issue is likely with the laptop’s internal keyboard.

Tips for Preventing Keyboard Issues

Regularly clean your keyboard to prevent dust and debris buildup.

Avoid eating or drinking near your laptop to minimize the risk of spills.

Use a keyboard protector to shield your keyboard from dust and liquids.

Keep your laptop in a clean environment.

Understanding Keyboard Repair

Issue Cause Solution Sticky Keys Spilled liquids, debris Clean the affected keys thoroughly, remove keycaps if necessary. Unresponsive Keys Driver issues, hardware malfunction Update or reinstall keyboard drivers, test with an external keyboard. Incorrect Output Language settings, Filter Keys enabled Check keyboard language settings, disable Filter Keys. Entire Row Failure Internal connection issues, motherboard Requires professional repair.

Keyboards Back in Action

By following these steps, you can often resolve the issue of some laptop keys not working and get back to using your laptop without frustration. If the problem persists after trying these solutions, it may indicate a hardware issue that requires professional repair.

FAQ

Why are some of my laptop keys not working? There are several reasons why some laptop keys might not be working, including software glitches, dust or debris under the keys, driver issues, or hardware problems.

How do I clean under my laptop keys? You can use compressed air to blow out dust and debris. For a deeper clean, carefully remove the keycaps and use a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to clean the area underneath.

Can keyboard drivers cause keys to stop working? Yes, outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers can cause various keyboard malfunctions. Updating or reinstalling the drivers can often resolve the issue.

When should I seek professional help for keyboard issues? If you’ve tried all the troubleshooting steps and the keys still aren’t working, it’s likely a hardware issue that requires professional repair.

Is it possible to replace individual keys on a laptop keyboard? Yes, individual keycaps can be replaced. You can often find replacement keycaps online that match your laptop model. However, if the underlying mechanism is damaged, replacing the entire keyboard may be necessary.

