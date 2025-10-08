Fix: Bluetooth Disappearing In Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Bluetooth connectivity issues can be frustrating, especially when your Bluetooth devices suddenly disappear from your Windows 11 system. This problem can stem from various factors, ranging from driver issues to power management settings. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to restore your Bluetooth functionality.

This guide provides a comprehensive approach to resolving the “Bluetooth disappearing” issue in Windows 11. We’ll explore common causes and walk you through practical solutions to get your Bluetooth devices working again.

Why is My Bluetooth Device Disappearing in Windows 11?

Restart Your Computer

A simple restart can often resolve temporary glitches that may be causing the Bluetooth issue.

Restarting your computer closes all running programs and processes, potentially clearing any conflicts that are interfering with Bluetooth functionality.

Run the Bluetooth Troubleshooter

Windows 11 includes a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically diagnose and fix Bluetooth problems.

Open the Settings app. Click on System. Select Troubleshoot. Click Other troubleshooters. Find Bluetooth and click Run. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.

Outdated or corrupted Bluetooth drivers can cause devices to disappear. Updating to the latest drivers can resolve this.

Right-click the Start button and select Device Manager. Expand the Bluetooth category. Right-click on your Bluetooth adapter and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. If an update is found, follow the prompts to install it. If not, proceed to the next step. Right-click on your Bluetooth adapter and select Uninstall device. Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the Bluetooth driver.

Check Bluetooth Support Service

The Bluetooth Support Service is essential for Bluetooth functionality. Ensure it’s running.

Press Windows Key + R, type services.msc , and press Enter. Scroll down to Bluetooth Support Service. Right-click on it and select Properties. In the General tab, set the Startup type to Automatic. If the service isn’t running, click Start. Click Apply and then OK.

Disable Fast Startup

Fast Startup can sometimes interfere with device drivers. Disabling it might help.

Search for Control Panel in the Start menu and open it. Click on Power Options. Click on Choose what the power buttons do. Click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Uncheck Turn on fast startup (recommended). Click Save changes.

Check Power Management Settings

Power management settings can sometimes cause Bluetooth devices to be turned off to save power.

Open Device Manager. Expand the Bluetooth category. Right-click on your Bluetooth adapter and select Properties. Go to the Power Management tab. Uncheck Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power. Click OK.

Remove and Re-pair Bluetooth Devices

Sometimes, the connection between your computer and Bluetooth device can become corrupted. Removing and re-pairing the device can resolve this.

Open the Settings app. Click on Bluetooth & devices. Find the Bluetooth device that is disappearing. Click the three dots next to the device name and select Remove device. Click Yes to confirm. Put your Bluetooth device into pairing mode. Click Add device in the Bluetooth settings. Select your Bluetooth device from the list and follow the prompts to pair it.

In rare cases, outdated BIOS can cause Bluetooth issues. Check your motherboard manufacturer’s website for BIOS updates.

Note: Updating your BIOS can be risky if not done correctly. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

Check for Interference

Other electronic devices can interfere with Bluetooth signals. Try moving your computer and Bluetooth devices away from potential sources of interference, such as microwaves, cordless phones, and other wireless devices.

Tips

Always ensure your Bluetooth devices are fully charged, as low battery levels can cause connectivity issues.

Keep your Windows 11 operating system updated, as updates often include bug fixes and improvements that can resolve Bluetooth problems.

Consider using a USB Bluetooth adapter if the built-in Bluetooth adapter is consistently problematic.

Bluetooth is Back

By systematically working through these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve the issue of Bluetooth devices disappearing in Windows 11 and restore reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

FAQ

Why does my Bluetooth keep disconnecting on Windows 11?

This can be due to driver issues, power management settings, or interference from other devices.

How do I fix Bluetooth not working on Windows 11?

Try restarting your computer, running the Bluetooth troubleshooter, updating Bluetooth drivers, and checking the Bluetooth Support Service.

How do I reset my Bluetooth adapter on Windows 11?

You can reset the Bluetooth adapter by uninstalling it in Device Manager and then restarting your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.

Why is Bluetooth not showing up in Device Manager?

If Bluetooth is not showing up in Device Manager, ensure the Bluetooth Support Service is running and that Bluetooth is enabled in your BIOS settings.

Bluetooth Troubleshooting Comparison

Issue Solution Difficulty Time Required Device Disappearing Restart, Troubleshooter, Driver Update Easy 5-15 minutes Connection Problems Remove/Re-pair, Check Interference Medium 10-20 minutes Adapter Not Showing Service Check, BIOS Update Advanced 15-45 minutes

Related reading