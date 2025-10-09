Fix: Printer Driver Is Unavailable On Windows (Solved)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Encountering the “Printer driver is unavailable” error in Windows can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you need to print important documents. This error typically indicates a problem with the software that allows your computer to communicate with your printer, preventing you from printing. Fortunately, resolving this issue often involves a few straightforward troubleshooting steps.

This guide will walk you through several methods to fix the “Printer driver is unavailable” error on Windows. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to more advanced solutions, ensuring that you can get your printer back up and running in no time. By following these steps, you can diagnose the root cause of the problem and implement the appropriate fix.

How Do I Fix “Printer Driver Is Unavailable” on Windows?

Restart Your Computer and Printer

Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches that may be causing the “Printer driver is unavailable” error.

Turn off your computer completely. Turn off your printer. Wait for about 30 seconds. Turn your printer back on. Turn your computer back on. Try printing again to see if the issue is resolved.

An outdated or corrupted printer driver is a common cause of this error. Updating to the latest driver version can often fix the problem.

Press Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Printers” or “Print queues” category. Right-click on your printer. Select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for and install the latest driver. If Windows doesn’t find a new driver, visit the printer manufacturer’s website (e.g., HP, Epson, Canon) and download the latest driver for your printer model. Run the downloaded driver installer and follow the on-screen instructions.

Reinstall Your Printer Driver

If updating the driver doesn’t work, reinstalling it can help resolve any underlying issues.

Press Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Printers” or “Print queues” category. Right-click on your printer. Select “Uninstall device.” Confirm the uninstallation. Restart your computer. Windows will attempt to automatically reinstall the printer driver upon restart. If it doesn’t, go to “Device Manager,” right-click on any device, and select “Scan for hardware changes.” Alternatively, download the latest driver from the printer manufacturer’s website and install it manually.

Run the Printer Troubleshooter

Windows includes a built-in printer troubleshooter that can automatically diagnose and fix common printer problems.

Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on “Update & Security.” Select “Troubleshoot” from the left sidebar. Click on “Additional troubleshooters.” Select “Printer” and click “Run the troubleshooter.” Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.

Check Printer Service Status

The Print Spooler service manages print jobs on Windows. If this service is not running, it can cause the “Printer driver is unavailable” error.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog. Type services.msc and press Enter. Scroll down and locate the “Print Spooler” service. Right-click on “Print Spooler” and select “Properties.” In the “General” tab, ensure that the “Startup type” is set to “Automatic.” If the service is not running, click the “Start” button. Click “Apply” and then “OK.”

Tips for Preventing Future Driver Issues

Regularly Update Drivers: Keep your printer drivers updated to avoid compatibility issues.

Keep your printer drivers updated to avoid compatibility issues. Use Official Drivers: Always download drivers from the printer manufacturer’s official website.

Always download drivers from the printer manufacturer’s official website. Avoid Generic Drivers: If possible, avoid using generic drivers provided by Windows, as they may not fully support your printer’s features.

If possible, avoid using generic drivers provided by Windows, as they may not fully support your printer’s features. Create a System Restore Point: Before making significant changes to your system, create a system restore point to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Table: Common Printer Brands and Their Support Websites

Printer Brand Support Website HP https://support.hp.com Epson https://epson.com/support Canon https://canon.com/support Brother https://support.brother.com

This table provides quick access to the support websites of major printer brands, making it easier to find the correct drivers and troubleshooting resources for your specific printer model.

Getting Your Printer Back Online

By systematically addressing potential driver and service issues, you can often resolve the “Printer driver is unavailable” error and restore your printing functionality. These steps cover the most common causes and solutions, providing a comprehensive approach to troubleshooting.

FAQ

Why does my printer driver keep disappearing?

Corrupted system files, outdated drivers, or conflicts with other software can cause printer drivers to disappear. Regularly updating your drivers and running system file checks can help prevent this.

How do I know if my printer driver is compatible with my version of Windows?

Check the printer manufacturer’s website for drivers specifically designed for your version of Windows. The driver’s description should indicate compatibility.

Can a virus cause printer driver issues?

Yes, malware can corrupt or interfere with printer drivers. Run a thorough virus scan using a reputable antivirus program.

What should I do if I can’t find the correct driver for my printer?

Contact the printer manufacturer’s support team for assistance. They may be able to provide a driver or suggest alternative solutions.

Final Thoughts

Resolving printer driver issues can be straightforward with the right approach. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can quickly diagnose and fix the “Printer driver is unavailable” error, ensuring your printer is ready when you need it.

Related reading