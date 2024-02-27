Fix for Windows 11 update hiccup found (KB5034765)

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has acknowledged a problem affecting some users attempting to install the latest security update (KB5034765) for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2. This issue, encountered since the update’s release on February 13, 2024, can manifest in two ways:

Installation failure: The update process might stall at 96%, preventing successful installation.

The update process might stall at 96%, preventing successful installation. Error message or code: Users might encounter the message “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on” or the error code 0x800F0922 in the Windows Event Viewer.

While a permanent fix is forthcoming from Microsoft, a temporary workaround exists:

Delete the hidden folder: C:$WinREAgent (Important: Ensure you can view hidden files and folders before proceeding, as this folder is hidden by default.) Restart your system Retry installing KB5034765

Microsoft is actively working on a permanent solution that will be included in a future update.

It’s important to note that this issue is specific to Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 and does not affect Windows 10 users.

Additionally:

Microsoft has confirmed this information in their official documentation.

The exact cause of the 0x800F0922 error remains unknown, and it’s unclear if it’s related to the WinRE-related issues experienced by Windows 10 users in January 2024, which required extending the WinRE partition for successful updates.

