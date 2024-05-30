Fitbit Ace LTE finally gives us what Apple Watch couldn't: A smartwatch specifically made for kids

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google-owned Fitbit has just recently launched the Fitbit Ace LT, another product in its Fitbit smartwatch lineup. But, it’s not like any other smartwatch that the company has launched recently like the Fitbit Charge 6 from last year for example. This one is specifically designed for kids aged 7 & above.

Priced at $229.95, Fitbit Ace LTE gives you interactive 3D games inside the watch, as well as calling, messaging, and location-sharing features. It has customizable bands that unlock new items and activities, and it includes parental controls via the Fitbit Ace App.

“The Fitbit Ace LTE uses a new movement algorithm for kids developed by the Google Research team that better and more accurately measures kids’ physical activity throughout the day,” Google says.

But that’s honestly a pretty hefty price to pay, considering how Apple charges around $299 for a 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 that launched a little over two years ago. For a kids-only watch, that price is still far from a good offer.

Plus, you also need to pay at least a $9.99 monthly subscription plan for the Fitbit Ace Pass, so you can access regular updates and new games. You can order it starting this June at the Google Store or Amazon.

As a kids-only watch, Google says that there won’t be any ads or third-party apps built into it, and only contacts added by parents can call or send a message. Plus, it’s water resistant up to 50 meters, but not waterproof or dustproof, unfortunately. It should only be used in shallow water and not for high-velocity or high-temperature water activities.