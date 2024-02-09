Final Round AI Review - Will It Help You With Interviews?

This Final Round AI review will answer all of your questions about the service. I often struggle with online meetings and interviews because I can’t find the right words to express myself. As a result, I decided to try AI solutions like this one.

Below, I’ll explain how the platform works, who it’s for, and my experiences using it.

What Is Final Round AI?

Final Round AI is a live assistant for human communication. It acts like a teleprompter, giving you helpful replies to questions in interviews and meetings.

For instance, you can upload your Resume and career goals to Final Round AI. It’ll then give you relevant answers when the interviewer asks related questions.

You can upload career-related material like CVs, academic papers, work experience, and cover letters to train it.

Features

While there are many AI business and copilot tools, Final Round has a few features that set it apart from the competition.

Resume Revision

As explained earlier, you can upload your resume to Final Round to train its AI. Once you upload it, the tool can review it and find possible improvement areas.

It can work on your resume’s structure, wording, and overall content. This will improve your chances of getting interviews.

AI Materials Generator

Besides resumes, you need other essential materials like cover letters to apply for jobs. However, most of these documents can be boring and time-consuming to make, and you might leave out important details.

Luckily, this tool can generate these documents and ensure they follow the correct format and appropriate wording.

Mock Interviews

Final round AI can use your data to create personalized mock interviews that align with your goals. For instance, if your goal is to work at Meta as a programmer, the tool can formulate potential questions for such an interview.

Once you answer them, the app can revise your answers and help you improve your interview skills.

Coding Interview Copilot

In addition to the normal interview section, there’s also a coding interview feature.

Once you share the browser tab with Final Round AI, you can screenshot coding questions and the AI will answer them in 3 stages: idea, code, walk-through, and test cases.

Interview Report Generator

Finally, the app’s main focus is to help you perform better in interviews. As a result, it rates your interviews and gives you a report at the end.

Each report rates your confidence, the accuracy of your answers, smoothness, and first impressions.

How To Use Final Round AI

While Final Round AI is easy to use, you need to feed it with lots of information for the best results. Below is a basic tutorial:

Open Final Round AI and click on Get Started for free. Register a new account using your email address. You can also sign in using your Google account.

Enter your dream company and the position you’d like to apply for.

Upload your Resume and click Continue.

Click on Try Copilot for free.

Click on Materials to upload additional documents or detail your work experience in the Additional Experience section.

Once you’re satisfied with the data you’ve uploaded and feel that you’re ready for your interview, click on Interview Copilot.

Click on Create Copilot Session.

Enter the required information and click on Create.

Select your preferred session and click on Launch.

Configure the audio source of your interview. You can use your computer’s microphone, or link Final Round AI to the Chrome tab where the interview will be happening.

Choose the source and click on Share.

This will redirect you to the interview tab. Click on view tab:app.finalroundai.com.

Click on Continue.

Once the interview begins, Final Round will listen to the questions and write them on the Interviewer tab. It’ll also generate answers and write them on the Copilot tab. Moreover, it will record your answers in the Interviewee tab.

Once the interview is over, Final Round AI will rate your responses in a report.

Pricing

This wouldn’t be a complete Final Round AI review without discussing its pricing. While there’s a free trial, it has limited features and only gives you 5 minutes of Interview Copilot, just enough to complete its YouTube mock interview.

Final Round AI has 3 paid subscriptions:

Pro plan for $99 per month : Gives you 100 credits per month, enough for 4 interviews.

: Gives you 100 credits per month, enough for 4 interviews. Get Hired Fast for $249.99 every 3 months : Gives you 300 credits every 3 months, enough for 12 interviews.

: Gives you 300 credits every 3 months, enough for 12 interviews. God Mode for $599.99 annually: Gives you 1200 credits a year and other professional features.

Final Round AI Review – Verdict

Final Round AI is a handy AI assistant that can help you speed up your career progression. The Interview copilot can help you navigate tough interview questions while the AI material generator ensures all your documents look and feel professional. Overall, it’s a great tool for practice and building your confidence. However, the free trial is barely enough to see if it suits your needs.

Hopefully, this Final Round AI review will help you make up your mind about the service.