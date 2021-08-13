Facebook has announced the roll-out of the option to make video calls end-to-end encrypted on Messenger. End-to-end encryption is already available for one on one text chats, and the move will now also make it available for video calls.

The feature will be available for all but is not enabled by default. End-to-end encryption for video is already available for Facebook’s other popular messaging app, WhatsApp. Facebook says video calls on Messenger is also very popular, with more than 150 million video calls being made per day on Messenger.

Facebook also announced finer controls for users over how long it takes for their disappearing messages to disappear, from as little as 5 seconds to as much as 24 hrs.

Read more at Facebook here.