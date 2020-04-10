Facebook adds Quiet Mode on smartphones to help you wind down

Facebook has announced a new feature for mobile users that is aimed at helping users regulate their media consumption. Called “Quiet Mode”, the feature will pause most of the notifications allowing users to wind down and not use Facebook for an extended period of time.

Facebook has noted that the company is required to send some notifications for legal reasons but will block the rest of the notifications. However, it didn’t clarify what type of notifications are exempted and will come through even then Quiet Mode is enabled.

As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook. We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app. We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive. – Facebook

The new feature is currently rolling out to iOS users and can be found under the “Your Time on Facebook” dashboard. Facebook said that the company will be rolling the feature out to Android users in May.

Source Facebook; Via The Verge