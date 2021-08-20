Deal Alert: Facebook Portal Plus video calling device available for just $99 (was $279)

Facebook Portal Plus smart video calling display is now available for just $99 from Amazon US. If you extensively use WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to connect with others, then this device will offer an immense value to you for $99. Also, Facebook recently added support for Netflix and Zoom on this device.
Facebook Portal Plus features:
- Easily video call with friends and family using your Messenger, WhatsApp or Zoom account, even if they don’t have Portal.
- Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in frame, so you can catch up hands-free.
- Hear and be heard. Smart Sound enhances your voice while minimizing unwanted background noise.
- Experience even more together. Join or host a group call of up to 50 people with Messenger Rooms.
- Become some of your children’s favorite storybook characters as you read along to well-loved tales with music, animation and immersive AR effects.
- Listen to your favorite music and streaming apps like Spotify or Pandora, display your photos from Instagram and Facebook, broadcast with Facebook Live, and more
- Work smarter from home with partners like Zoom and Workplace from Facebook. Connect with co-workers even if they’re remote.
- See and do more with Alexa Built-in. Control your smart home, listen to your favorite music, watch the news, get the weather, set a timer and more.
- Easily disable the camera and microphone, or block the camera lens with a single switch. All Portal video calls are encrypted.
Find the deal here at Amazon.
Comments