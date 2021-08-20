Deal Alert: Facebook Portal Plus video calling device available for just $99 (was $279)

Facebook Portal Plus smart video calling display is now available for just $99 from Amazon US. If you extensively use WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to connect with others, then this device will offer an immense value to you for $99. Also, Facebook recently added support for Netflix and Zoom on this device.

Facebook Portal Plus features:

Easily video call with friends and family using your Messenger, WhatsApp or Zoom account, even if they don’t have Portal.

Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in frame, so you can catch up hands-free.

Hear and be heard. Smart Sound enhances your voice while minimizing unwanted background noise.

Experience even more together. Join or host a group call of up to 50 people with Messenger Rooms.

Become some of your children’s favorite storybook characters as you read along to well-loved tales with music, animation and immersive AR effects.

Listen to your favorite music and streaming apps like Spotify or Pandora, display your photos from Instagram and Facebook, broadcast with Facebook Live, and more

Work smarter from home with partners like Zoom and Workplace from Facebook. Connect with co-workers even if they’re remote.

See and do more with Alexa Built-in. Control your smart home, listen to your favorite music, watch the news, get the weather, set a timer and more.

Easily disable the camera and microphone, or block the camera lens with a single switch. All Portal video calls are encrypted.

Find the deal here at Amazon.