Facebook releases new Messenger app for Windows and macOS PCs

Facebook today officially announced the release of new Messenger desktop app for Windows and macOS PCs. Due to the coronavirus situation around the world, Facebook saw a more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop PC browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. This new Messenger app for Windows and macOS supports unlimited and free group video calls.

Messenger for Windows features:

Group video calls on a larger screen. Stay in touch with family and friends, join a workout, or host a virtual happy hour.

Stay in touch with family and friends, join a workout, or host a virtual happy hour. Easy to connect. You don’t need to know someone’s email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger.

You don’t need to know someone’s email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger. Multitasking. Your chats are easily accessible, and you can pop in and out of the app while doing other things on your computer.

Your chats are easily accessible, and you can pop in and out of the app while doing other things on your computer. Notifications. You can receive notifications for new messages, so you can quickly find the chat you’re looking for. But you’re in control — you can choose to mute and snooze notifications.

You can receive notifications for new messages, so you can quickly find the chat you’re looking for. But you’re in control — you can choose to mute and snooze notifications. Chats sync across mobile and desktop. You’ll never miss a call or message no matter what device you’re using.

Everything you love about Messenger on a bigger screen. Including Dark Mode and GIFs.

You can download and install Facebook’s Messenger Desktop app from this link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.

Source: Facebook