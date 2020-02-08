Facebook has pushed out an update to its Messenger Desktop app taking it to version 350.5.122.0.

The update brings two features which were recently being tested in the beta version to the mainstream app.

The first is the ability to ignore a conversation and that means once you choose to ignore messages of a Facebook friend, you’ll no longer receive a notification whenever your Facebook friend sends you a message. Instead, it will be moved to the message requests section.

The second lets you send voice clips from the Messenger Desktop app.

You can download and install Facebook’s Messenger Desktop app from this link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via: WBItalia