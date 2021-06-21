Facebook takes on Clubhouse and Spotify with the new Live Audio Rooms and podcasts

Facebook today announced two new audio products, Live Audio Rooms and podcasts. Both the features are limited to US region for now.

As the name suggests, Live Audio Rooms is a Clubhouse clone that will enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you’re interested in. Facebook allows up to 50 speakers, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners. Live Audio Room hosts can also select a nonprofit or fundraiser to support during their conversation, and listeners and speakers can directly donate to the particular nonprofit.

Similar to podcasts on Spotify, people can listen to podcasts while browsing Facebook, via a miniplayer or full-screen player experience with playback options, including with their phone display turned off. Facebook is planning to roll out additional features, like captions and the ability to create and share short clips of a podcast in the future.

To start, the initial slate of podcasts will include Joe Budden of The Joe Budden Podcast; “Jess Hilarious” of Carefully Reckless from The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartRadio; Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek of the LadyGang; and Nicaila Matthews Okome of Side Hustle Pro.

Here’s a preview of some key creators and topics in Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms:

Grammy-nominated electronic music artist TOKiMONSTA will discuss female excellence and overcoming obstacles

American football quarterback Russell Wilson will talk about how to train your mind like an elite athlete

Organizer, producer, independent journalist and scholar-activist Rosa Clemente will host a discussion around affirming Blackness in the Latinx community

Hear what it’s like to live the life of a professional esports player in a Live Audio Room hosted by streamer, entertainer, and internet personality Omareloff

Social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen will speak with fellow changemakers about pursuing justice and making progress in an extraordinarily polarized time

Source: Facebook