Facebook now allows Indian users to lock their profiles

Facebook has announced a new feature for users in India which allows them to lock their profiles to protect themselves from online trolls. The country has a huge stalking problem which usually targets women online so the new feature is a welcomed move from Facebook to protect users online.

Once enabled, the feature locks down the profile and hides everything so photos, status updates are only visible to friends. The feature will be instrumental in keeping online trolls out of your profile and will help people protect their photos and videos from being downloaded by strangers.

We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online. – Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook India

#Facebook introduces a new profile lock feature for Indian users, especially for women. When you lock your profile, non-friends cannot: – Zoom into, share or download your full-size profile picture and cover photo

– See photos and posts on your timeline (both historic and new)

Profile locking applies multiple privacy settings at once to make sure non-Facebook friends can’t open profile photo, see other photos/videos or even status updates posted on the timeline. The feature is rolling out in phases to users in India and can be enabled from the Facebook mobile app.