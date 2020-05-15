Facebook acquires GIPHY, a leading source for the GIFs and animated stickers

Facebook today announced that it is acquiring GIPHY, a leading source for the GIFs & animated stickers online. GIPHY content is available everywhere. iMessage, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and several other apps feature GIPHY integration.

At Facebook, GIPHY team will be joining the Instagram team. Facebook’s plan is to further integrate GIF library into Instagram and other apps so that people can find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct.

50% of GIPHY’s traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone.

Facebook also mentioned that GIPHY will continue to operate independently to support content and API partners.

GIPHY will continue to operate its library (including its global content collection), and we’re looking forward to investing further in its technology and relationships with content and API partners. People will still be able to upload GIFs; developers and API partners will continue to have the same access to GIPHY’s APIs; and GIPHY’s creative community will still be able to create great content.

Source: Facebook