Playground Games’ upcoming Fable reboot has picked up former Remedy Entertainment writer Anna Megill.

Megill revealed the news today on her personal Twitter account, explaining that her work on the upcoming Xbox exclusive will start next year.

“I’m thrilled to say that I start work at [Playground Games] next year. I’ll be Lead Writer on Fable,” Megill wrote.

“Fable holds a special place in my heart. It came out the year I started in gamedev, and its the first game I played with a developer’s eye. I loved understanding the how and why of my story choices and seeing the impact I had on the NPCs around me.”

The writer explained that, at first, they weren’t sure if the upcoming Fable game would be a good fit for them, expecting the series’ modernisation to rely on crude humour. However, they were reassured by the team at Playground Games.

“I wasn’t sure this new Fable was right for me,” they wrote. “I was like “Is this going to be just a bunch of medieval fart jokes?” But the team’s story vision reassured and excited me. It’s a PERFECT fit. I can’t wait to get started.”

Anna Megill’s writing credits span some of the best written video game narratives throughout the generation. From the fantastical quest writing of Guild Wars 2 to the phenomenal dystopia of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Megill has a proven track record of narrative excellence.

Most excitedly, the writer’s last writing credit is attributed to the bizarrely engrossing Control by Remedy Entertainment, recently added to Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s what we had to say about the game:

“Control is one of Remedy’s Entertainment’s most inventive and captivating titles yet. For those still bummed out over the disappointing Quantum Break, Remedy has done well to improve on everything that upset players before. There’s more of everything: combat, content, style and story. This is the proud return of Remedy: distanced from the cold grasp of television, this is a full, lengthy title that always entertains. This is one of Remedy’s best.”

There is no release date for the upcoming Fable reboot, but it is expected within the next few years. However, developer Playground Games does reportedly have one other project in the works, Forza Horizon 5, which will allegedly release before their in-development RPG.