Google is the undisputed search engine market leader, but there is still a lot of room for the few who are looking for alternatives, and today a new contender has made its presence known.

You.com is a new search engine created by Richard Socher, former chief scientist at Salesforce.com.

“We are building you.com. You can already go to it today. And it’s a trusted search engine. We want to work on having more click trust and less clickbait on the internet,” he said.

The teaser for the site claims:

“You.com helps you find what you’re looking for faster than ever. We prioritize real results over paid content and ads to ensure that you can trust the integrity of our results. A whole new interface will allow you to get to the content you seek faster and build your own curated knowledge base.”

They also claim to improve privacy, better AI summaries, and better research and shopping tools.

“The biggest impact thing we can do in our lives right now is to build a trusted search engine with AI and natural language processing superpowers to help everyone with the various complex decisions of their lives, starting with complex product purchases, but also being general from the get-go as well,” he said.

Socher has experience in this field, having helped build the Einstein artificial intelligence platform for Salesforce.com.

Socher believes current anti-trust investigations against Google will create an opening in the market which You.com can fill, and says they plan not to rely on ads to fund the venture.

“I think a lot of stuff that Google [has been doing] … with the looming antitrust will be somewhat harder for them to get away with on a continued basis,” he said.

Currently, You.com is still being built, but you can register to get access at their site here.

via TechCrunch