We have heard recently that Microsoft is cancelling their Windows 10X project to focus instead on Windows 10, in particular their coming Sun Valley update, which is expected to give the OS a major UI refresh.

Now some evidence has emerged that Microsoft is working rapidly to port the UI improvements in Windows 10X to Sun Valley, due later this year.

WindowsLatest reports that experimental flags have shown up in WindowsShellExperienceHost.exe which, when enabled, activates features previously only found in Windows 10X.

This includes improvements to the action centre, which now features a “gripper” for quick actions, and which can now be revealed by swiping from the bottom of a screen, two features previously only available in Windows 10X.

Other improvements include more rounded corners and floating jump lists and menus.

Microsoft’s choice to improve Windows 10 over Windows 10X is likely the wisest choice, since anything less than full-fat Windows has always been doomed to fail in the market.

Do our readers agree? Let us know below.