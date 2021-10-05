Epic Games Store app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Last month, Microsoft announced that it will allow third-party storefront apps to be discoverable in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps like Epic Games Store and Amazon App Store will have a product detail page that can be found via search or by browsing in the Microsoft Store on Windows.

Aligning with the Windows 11 launch, Epic has now released its Epic Games Store app in Microsoft Store.

The Epic Games Store app is your gateway to a world of games, apps, and creative tools for PC and Mac. Sign up for an Epic Games Account, download the app and get a free game every week! Visit the Epic Games Store to browse, buy, and play the hottest new releases or download some of the world’s biggest free-to-play games like Fortnite and Rocket League. Connect with friends and play cross-platform multiplayer games via the integrated Social Panel and connected accounts. Plus, download Unreal Engine for free. Use the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool to create your own games and immersive experiences. Access a vast learning library and visit the Marketplace to access content from Epic Games and other creators. Check back for monthly sales and free giveaways!

You can download it here from Microsoft Store.