Enterprise customers can now order spare parts for Microsoft Surface devices

Right now, even in the case of minor hardware issues in Surface hardware, enterprise customers should ship their device to Microsoft for repair process. In order to quickly resolve the hardware issues, Microsoft is now shipping new and original hardware parts directly to customers. This will allow enterprise customers to use their IT technicians to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The following new spares are available to customers in all Surface markets and will begin shipping October 15.
|Component
|Description
|Surface Laptop 4
|Surface Laptop 3
|Surface Pro 7+
|Surface Pro 7
|Surface Pro X SQ2
|Surface Pro X SQ1
|SSD Door
|Provides access to removable solid state drive (rSSD)
|?
|?
|?
|Kickstand
|Hinged stand for 2-1 devices
|?
|?
|?
|?
|AB-Cover
|Display assembly
|?
|?
|C-Cover
|Keyboard, Trackpad, and Frame assembly
|?
|?
Source: Microsoft
