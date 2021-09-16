Enterprise customers can now order spare parts for Microsoft Surface devices

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft surface pro 7+ SSD

Right now, even in the case of minor hardware issues in Surface hardware, enterprise customers should ship their device to Microsoft for repair process. In order to quickly resolve the hardware issues, Microsoft is now shipping new and original hardware parts directly to customers. This will allow enterprise customers to use their IT technicians to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The following new spares are available to customers in all Surface markets and will begin shipping October 15.

ComponentDescriptionSurface Laptop 4Surface Laptop 3Surface Pro 7+Surface Pro 7   Surface Pro X SQ2Surface Pro X SQ1
SSD DoorProvides access to removable solid state drive (rSSD)???
KickstandHinged stand for 2-1 devices????
AB-CoverDisplay assembly??
C-CoverKeyboard, Trackpad, and Frame assembly??

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments