Google is testing our creativity and imagination again with the latest beta update to Gboard, wherein dour new emojis are introduced to spice up your keyboard: cherries, watermelon, paws, and rock.

Gone are the days when our messages were limited to plain texts, and our expression of our emotions could only be expressed through words. Well, we got those silly special characters like (ToT) or ?(????), but nothing can be compared to actual images that perfectly represent our current moods. Thanks to emojis, those things changed. What’s more, Google’s Emoji Kitchen found a way to make things more interesting by introducing the ability to mix and match these emojis. The result is more expressive emojis you can experiment with to expand your choice for emojis. Now, Google just made your emoji menu bigger by introducing four new items.

The beta update gives users the new cherries, watermelon, paws, and rock emojis that, as expected, will let you combine them with the existing items in the Emoji Kitchen of your device. What makes these new additions exciting is discovering the changes they can make in certain emojis and what new emojis they can produce by mixing them up.

For instance, (spoiler alert!) the cherry emoji will let you replace the actual two cherries at the end of the stem with other emojis. You can also put a face on the cherries or put it at the top of the poop. (Not really the best place to put the fruit, but it’s part of the fun!)

Meanwhile, you can use the rind of the watermelon on other emojis. But the best way to use it is probably by adding some facial expressions to make it as expressive as others. And if you want to get a hybrid of a watermelon and a pumpkin, you can try giving it a jack-o-lantern face!

As for the paws and rock, you can also use some facial expressions on them. You can get a rock wearing sunglasses, an emoji surrounded by paws, an emoji with eyes replaced with paws (which is a bit creepy, actually), and more. Interestingly, you can use the rock emoji to turn others in the Emoji Kitchen into stones or produce a statue. You can also combine it with a skull to create a distinctive neanderthal skull in the Kitchen.