Elon Musk’s SpaceX is currently in the process of lofting thousands of satellites into Low Earth Orbit to create the Starlink ISP, with Elon Musk promising “fibre-like” broadband speeds.

The company now has 1,740 satellites in orbit, but are today celebrating another milestone – 100,000 terminals shipped.

The news was announced by Elon Musk, and we can assume the number roughly correlates with the number of paying customers Starlink has.

Each terminal costs $500 and service is an additional $100 per month. Starlink has recently revealed that have a 500,000 waiting list to fill when the network has the needed capacity and coverage.

Starlink currently has near-global coverage, except for the poles, but are aiming to launch around 30,000 satellites to allow them to improve the network.

They are in the process of switching over to their Gen 2 satellite which will be larger and have more power.